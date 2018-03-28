Exploits students attack Chancellor

Angry students from Exploits University in Malawi’s capital on Tuesday attacked the chancellor of the university for failing to resolve a staff strike.

Reports reveal that students broke property at the house of Professor Kingstone Ngwira in Area 49 in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

The students are demanding that the chancellor should resolve the strike with academic and support staff of the university so that the students can continue with their studies.

Ngwira is reported to have fled from his house before the students invaded his house where they broke windows using stones.

Exploits University is reported to have been failing to pay its staff after the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) froze the institution’s bank accounts.

The university is reported to have been failing to pay taxes to revenue collecting body, a development that led to freezing of the accounts.