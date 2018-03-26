North Socials win 2018 SAJ Championship

Northern Region Sports Administrators and Journalists are the 2018 Sports Administrators and Journalists (SAJ) champions after beating Eastern Region Socials 3-0.

The tournament started with a semifinal knockout match in which Eastern Region beat Central Region Socials 4-2 to reach the finals.

In the other semifinal, Northern Region Socials beat Southern Region Socials with a goal to nil.

In finals, Northern Region won beat Eastern Region 3-0 to win the 2018 SAJ tournament.

Chairperson for Northern Region SAJ Felix Mbonekela Msiska said it was their dream to win the trophy.

“I told the team that we are going with one reason, that’s to win the trophy, and that’s what we did. Am a happy person after taking over the chairmanship last month, this is my first achievement and am sure good things are coming beyond this.

“Next year we are hosting the tournament and believe me we are going to defend the trophy,” said Msiska.

A member of the Eastern Region team Joy Kakhona congratulated their opponents for playing well.

Southern Region Socials finished third after beating the Central Region side in the third place play-off.

In netball, Southern Region Socials won the championship after beating Central and Eastern Region netball teams.