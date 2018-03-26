Bullets victorious in friendly

A goal each from Bright Munthali and Nelson Kangunje inspired Nyasa Big Bullets to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Silver Strikers in a fundraising match organized by MISA Malawi on Sunday afternoon at Civo Stadium.

The hosts had a goal disallowed in the opening minutes but their steam eventually ran out when the visitors took control of the match especially in midfield where Mike Mkwate and Kangunje were operating.

Rabson Chiyenda in goals for Bullets was called into action twice to deny Jack Chiona from finding the back of the net.

At the other end, Munthali was causing havoc on Silver Strikers defenders and he was very unfortunate not to find the opener just after the half hour mark when his curling shot missed the goal mouth with an inch.

However, with three minutes to play before the interval, Munthali gave the Blantyre giants the lead with a simple finish.

A cross from Fischer Kondowe was cleared by Blessings Kameza in goals for the Bankers only to see the ball landing in the path of Munthali who made no mistake by slotting the ball into the back of the net, 1-0.

In the second half, the Area 47 giants pressed harder in search for the equalizer and they could have levelled the scoreline through Binwel Katinji whose effort was well saved by the outstanding Chiyenda.

Moments later, Mkwate brushed past Silver Strikers players before feeding Kondowe whose cross was well cut off by Chisomo Mpachika.

Mkwate was causing havoc and he almost added Bullets’ second goal of the day but his goal bound shot was deflected outside the goal mouth for a corner.

With Bullets pressurizing the Bankers, Kangunje completely sealed the victory with a simple tap in following commotion inside Silver Strikers’ box and after 90 minutes of play, 2-0 it ended.

In other friendly matches, Dwangwa United were 2-1 winners over Ntchisi Select while Karonga United registered the same margin over Mbeya FC.

At Dedza Stadium, Dedza Young Soccer and Be Forward Wanderers played out to a goalless draw while Blue Eagles were 1-0 winners over Nsundwe United.

The teams are fine tuning for the upcoming season which kicks off in April.