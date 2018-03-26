Man found dead in Lilongwe

Police in Lilongwe have opened a case of murder after the body of a man was found at a river within the city.

Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani has confirmed about the incident.

According to Makalani, police recovered the dead body along Nankhaka River in Area 28, within Kanengo Industrial Area on Thursday afternoon after receiving information from well-wishers.

“The body was found without its left ear and it had marks of violence in different parts.

“The deceased is believed to be a victim of mob justice following an incident which occurred on Wednesday at Ngomani where a man was severely beaten by a mob after being suspected to be a thief,” Makalani said.

The dead man is dark in complexion and believed to be aged between 30 and 40.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to members of the general public who may have their relative missing to go to Kamuzu Central Hospital for identification.