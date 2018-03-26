Butao retain seat as Gift Mkandawire goes unopposed

Be Forward Wanderers supporters have re-elected Mike Butao as the team’s General Secretary for the next two years.

The Nomads had executive polls on Sunday morning where new office bearers were elected.

The closely contested position was that of the General Secretary where Butao was facing Mlenga Mvula and it was the former who rejoiced as the Nomads family confirmed their faith in the soft spoken General Secretary.

Gift Mkandawire who was an interim chairman for Wanderers following the demise of George Chamangwana last year went unopposed on the position of chairman as he was entrusted to lead the team for the next 24 months.

On other positions, Hubert Mfune was ushered in as 2nd vice chairman, Robert Mbedza went unopposed for the position of the team’s treasurer while Dave Pemba was elected deputy treasure.

Missing in the new committee is Christopher Kananji who was the team’s Vice General Secretary for the past two years. He has been replaced by Chulu Mkangama

.

Below is the full list of the new committee.

Gift Mkandawire Chairman

Allan Chuma

1st Vice Chairman

Hubert Mfune

2nd Vice Chairman

Mike Butao

General Secretary

Chulu Mkangama

G. Secretary

Robert Mbedza

Treasurer

Davie Pemba

Treasurer

Members

Victor Maunde

John Gawani

Marriot Phambana

Hopeson Wawanya

Tango Ngalawa

Hendrix Chabwera

Samuel Chikampana

Miss Wendy Kavalo

DanPemphero Nkumba