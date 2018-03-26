Attacks on priests, nuns worry Catholic Church

The Catholic Church in Malawi has expressed worry over the attacks on priests and nuns of the church in the country.

According to Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), the police in the country are not doing enough to protect priests and nuns.

ECM General Secretary Father Henry Saindi said the police give excuses such as lack of fuel and vehicles when they fail to rescue priests and nuns attacked by robbers and thugs.

Saindi has since disclosed that the Bishop’s body intend to meet top government officials on the lack of security for priests and nuns.

Earlier this year, thugs attacked Father Tony Mukomba and he died a few days later.

Robbers also recently attacked Father Peter Mulomole of Zomba diocese of the Church and other thugs invaded a priest’s house in Nkhamenya.