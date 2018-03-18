BB in K100 million supporter registration venture

Nyasa Big Bullets have set aside K100 million for the registration of supporters and purchasing of club merchandise.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya, the club’s board has already approved the budget as the exercise is expected to roll out soon.

Despite claiming to command a fan base of millions, Bullets registered just 751 supporters last year.

“Currently we have no registered members because last year’s membership expired as the year ended, so we are embarking on a huge drive to register our fans at regional, district and zone level hence the K100 million budget,” said Haiya.

The CEO then called upon all BB fans to embrace the initiative when it hits their area.

“The membership cards are in different categories to reach out to everyone depending on their financial status. The good thing is that just like last year, this time we are also working with Nico Life Insurance for funeral insurance cover for every registered member,” he said

Two weeks ago, Nico and Bullets presented a K25, 000 cheque to Roseline Mitronzo wife to Limited Mitronzo, a registered Bullets supporter who died last November.

Nico official Cosmas Luwanika assured the BB fraternity that the insurance cover is indeed in place and payable within 24 hours once informed of the death.

Luwanika explained that for all categories, the cover is ten times the registration fee.

Besides, the supporter registration campaign, Haiya disclosed that some of the money will be channelled towards the purchase of club merchandise such as replica jerseys, scarves and caps for sale during the upcoming 2018 season.

“The trend of selling BB branded material at soccer matches or elsewhere by every Jim and Jack will soon be a thing of the past. We are doing everything within the realm of the law to protect our colours, name and everything connected to it.

“However we will not abandon our fans in this business, as they will have to buy from the club at a reasonable price before selling out there. They will not be allowed to produce whatever material,” he said.

The two initiatives are part of BB’s ways of generating money for its operations having officially re-branded into a commercial entity last Thursday.