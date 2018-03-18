MCP still needs me – Kaliwo

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo has disclosed that the party still needs him and not a few individuals in the party.

The sentiments follow a recent court injunction Kaliwo and four other senior MCP members obtained to stop the party from suspending them.

Speaking to the local press, Kaliwo said the party needs his services as the general secretary.

“If the party is for one individual or a small group of people then I can say they don’t need me but if it is Malawi Congress Party that was left for us by Dr Kamuzu Banda then I can say they need me I have talked with the people and they have said they need me.” said Kaliwo.

He further faulted the leadership of the party for bypassing his office as the secretary general on issues concerning the party.

Following his suspension, Kaliwo and the other MCP members obtained a court order that stopped the resolutions made by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Later, MCP challenged the court order but last week Kaliwo together with party vice president Richard Msowoya and spokesperson Jessie Kabwila as well as Tony Kandiero and James Chatonda Kaunda again obtained a court injunction stopping the party from suspending them or summoning them to a disciplinary meeting.