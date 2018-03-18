RVG shares his philosophy with North coaches

Malawi national team coach Ronny Van Geneugden on Saturday met Northern Region coaches to share his football philosophy with them.

Speaking to Malawi24, Van Geneugden said he wants to have a good relationship with more local coaches and share ideas with them.

“It is very important for me that there is a good relationship between the national team coach and coaches in Malawi because we have the same goal that there is improvement of football in Malawi,” he said.

“I work with local players together with my panel to prepare for international games, but these coaches work every day with players so it’s important that I give them information on how I want to work with players so that we can use the same style of play.”

He added that the meetings will also help him to know coaches so that next time when he wants to ask about a player he should not struggle to know how the player plays.

Chairperson of Coaches Committee in the North McNerbert Kadzuwa thanked the Flames coach for sparing his time to meet the coaches saying the meeting was important.

“We have learnt a lot from him and we are going to apply the lessons to our respective clubs,” said Kadzuwa.

During the visit, Van Geneugden was accompanied by Technical Director of FAM John Kaputa.

The national team coach also met coaches from the region last year.