Assemblies of God clears Chakwera of money theft

Malawi Assemblies of God has moved to sternly deny media reports that the church’s former President Lazarus Chakwera stole money amounting to MK100 Million during his reign.

The statement comes just days after the platform had published the report that made the allegations which the church has trashed as false.

The story published on 11 March 2018 was titled “Assemblies of God wants Chakwera to refund MK100 Million he stole from the Church.”

“This is totally false. The Malawi Assemblies of God Press is governed by a Board, not the church President. Had Dr. Chakwera tried to steal any money from AG Press, the Board would have stopped it, and had any money been found to be unaccounted at the end of Dr. Chakwera’s tenure as President, the Board would have summoned him to account for it,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further questions the inconsistent the story holds as the headline claims Chakwera stole MK100 Million while the story later says he stole hundreds of millions.

In its story, Malawi Voice says Chakwera used to torture pastors but Assemblies of God has refuted the claims.

“As far as the Malawi Assemblies of God is concerned, Dr. Chakwera served with honor, integrity, humility, and distinction as a Church Minister in the Malawi Assemblies of God for 30 years before joining frontline politics. He also served as President of the Malawi Assemblies of God for 24 years, during which the Church thrived and grew, and continues to do so, thanks to the contributions he made.”

It adds: “Today, though holding no office within the Church, Dr. Chakwera is still a licensed, credentialed, and ordained Minister of the Malawi Assemblies of God, with all the responsibilities thereto appertaining, and is a man in excellent standing with the Church,” says the statement.

The church has also denied claims that it is involved in Chakwera’s leadership as a politician and that it supports the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which Chakwera leads.

“We are a Church that does not align itself politically with any party or individual, not only out of obligation to focus on our mission as a church, but also out of respect for the freedom of our church members to exercise their constitutional right to engage in politics according to the dictates of their conscience,” the church says.

In recent times, MCP has been crying out loud over what it terms as bad publicity.

It recently wrote MACRA complaining over programs aired by MBC. But MACRA reportedly ignored the concerns.

Malawi Voice – said to be run by state linked reporters has over the years been very much critical of any critics of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).