Nyasa reassures Bullets fans on stadium

Nyasa Manufacturing Company, owners of Nyasa Big Bullets, have said they will fulfil everything contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), including the promise to build a stadium.

Speaking during the signing of the MoU on Thursday – a function which was attended by former executive committee members, supporters and the media – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya promised to fulfil whatever is contained in the document within the next five years as per agreement.

As part of the condition for the takeover completion, NMC promised to buy a team bus, build a club house in each of Malawi’s regions, invest in youth development, build a stadium and list the team on stock exchange after five years.

“We can assure Malawians that we will fulfil everything contained in the Memorandum of Understanding. Bullets will now be run like a company and not like a social team so we are very much excited for opening a new chapter in the club’s history,” said Haiya.

On his part, former Chairman Noel Lipipa, who was championing commercialization drive for the club, said a special committee has been established to monitor NMC.

“There is a special committee comprising former members of board of trustees and former executive committee members to ensure that NMC fulfil the promises of the Memorandum of Understanding. If they fail, then we will have powers to terminate the agreement,” said Lipipa.

The decision to sign the document was a result of pressure from a section of supporters who were threatening to obtain an injunction to stop NMC from completely taking over the ownership of the club.

NMC owns 100 percent shares of the club but will make available 30 percent of shares to other investors.