Cashgate: Leonard Kalonga gets 7 years

Cashgate convict Leonard Kalonga has been handed a 7-year jail sentence for stealing close to K4 billion of public funds.

Kalonga, who worked as Ministry of Tourism Assistant Director, was convicted in August 2015 for his involvement in the infamous cashgate scandal.

He has been in prison ever since, implying he has served about half of his sentence.

Kalonga named and implicated Malawi former president Joyce Banda as cashgate’s big fish, saying the loot was intended to fuel Mrs. Banda’s 2014 presidential campaign.

Besides implicating Joyce Banda who he said was pocketing 60 percent of the loot, Kalonga also named former budget director, Paul Mphwiyo, whose shooting led to the unraveling of the Cashgate scandal.

Kalonga claimed the former budget director was promoted to the position by President Banda as a token of appreciation for his ‘good work’ in sourcing funds for Joyce Banda and her People’s Party (PP). Joyce Banda maintains her innocence.

Kalonga was then listed a key witness in a case in which Mr. Mphwiyo is answering K2.4 billion cashgate charges.