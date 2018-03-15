Farmer wins K5 million from Airtel

A farmer from Karonga has won the grand prize of K5 million in the Airtel Kuufira summer bonanza promotion.

During the final draw conducted yesterday at Airtel offices in Lilongwe, 30 year old Alick Gondwe got the grand prize of K5 million.

Gondwe said he will invest the money in farming to achieve his dream of expanding the farming business.

Another farmer Arnold Kamanga aged 21 from Mzimba district got the prize of K3 million.

Speaking to reporters, Airtel supply chain management director Beston Ndhlovu said it has been an exciting and successful promotion.

“We can say that this promotion has been a successful one because we have managed to reach people from different areas such as Karonga, Blantyre, Lilongwe among others and 85 percent of people were involved in this promotion.

“We are pledging that Airtel will continue improving living standards of our customers,” he said.

During the weekly draw of Kuufira summer bonanza promotion, 13 people won K1 million each while 65 people won K200,000 each.

As one way of thanking media houses, Airtel conducted a promotion for the journalists who attended the event.

Three journalists won flash disks, others won sweaters while one journalist from Joy won K25,000.