Dedza Young Soccer GS dies in car crash

General Secretary for Dedza Young Soccer Harold Mora has died in a car accident.

According to information made available to Malawi24, Mora who was also General Secretary of Dedza District Football Association died in an accident when he was on his way to Malawi from Tanzania where he traveled to collect a vehicle.

The accident happened in the early hours of Thursday just 10KM from Ilinga.

It has been reported that the one who was driving the vehicle, Hazwell Moyo, lost control and ended up hitting another vehicle and Mora died on the spot.

Mora will be remembered for his role in taking Dedza Young Soccer into the TNM Super League three years ago.

He also established Dedza Soccer Saints and was the club’s main sponsor.

Last season Dedza Soccer Saints won Dedza FMB Under 20, Presidential Cup, Presidential Under 17 and reached the quarterfinals of fisd Cup.

The soft spoken General Secretary was also very instrumental in promoting football in Dedza District.