Mutharika warns contractors over shoddy work

President Peter Mutharika has warned contractors against carrying out substandard work saying his government will deal with such contractors.

The president said this at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during launch of the National Transport Master plan (NMTP).

He said contractors who carries out shoddy or overpriced work will be brought to book.

On the master plan, Mutharika said transport is key to the development of Malawi and the master plan will help in the continuation of infrastructure projects currently underway in the country.

He added that the plan provides a framework for delivering sustainable interventions in transport sector.

On air transport, Mutharika said traffic into Chileka, Kamuzu and Mzuzu airports is expected to be doubled in the next 20 years.

The president also said that water transport will be vibrant through improved operations along Lake Malawi and in Nsanje while on road transport the Malawi president pledged to construct more roads in the country.

In his remarks, minister of transport and public works Jappie Mhango thanked World Bank for supporting the ministry in several projects.

The National Transport Master Plan is a comprehensive blueprint for developing the rail and road network, the inland water transport and the civil aviation and urban transport in Malawi.

Its implementation over the next 20 years is expected to cost over 9.1 billion US Dollars.