Skeffa Chimoto to break his silence this year

Malawi’s musician Skeffa Chimoto has assured his fans not to worry about his silence claiming he will release new songs this year.

There were reports that Skeffa has left music industry following his silence, reports which he rebuffed insisting that he has not stopped making music.

The Chinamuluma chakuda star revealed that he is currently working on an album which is expected to be released later this year.

Chimoto did not mention what the album will be called or who he might collaborate with, but promised nothing but the best.

His last album whose other songs remain warm and enjoys radio play, was released five years ago in 2013.

Apart from being a musician, Chimoto is also an ambassador for Oxfam Malawi’s Ending Violence Against Women and Girls campaign.

He became a household name in 2003 after his debut album entitled Nabola Moyo catapulted him into the limelight.