NGO geared to promote ECD

A rural development focused non-governmental organisation has pledged to continue building infrastructure for Early Childhood Development (ECD).

As part of its work, the organisation, Participatory Rural Development Organisation (PRDO), has built a community based childcare centre (CBCC) in Dowa.

The facility include classroom blocks, kitchens, toilets and offices for the CBCC.

Speaking Tuesday at the official handover of Mkoma CBCC built at Mapondera village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa district, PRDO’s Senior Technical Advisor, Dr. Robert Egolet said his organisation believes that educating a young child is good for the development of the country.

Egolet said for a nation like Malawi to develop, much efforts are needed in early childhood development and at the same time it is necessary to maintain good relationship with organisations that are supporting ECD like what his organization does.

He assured government that his organization will continue building more ECD infrastructures across the country as one way of showing commitment and supporting ECD education.

In his remarks, Director of Child Development Affairs in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disabilities and Social Welfare, Macknight Kalanda thanked PRDO and other organizations such as World Vision International, Action Aid, and Save the Children for the good work that they are doing in the country in promoting early childhood education.

Kalanda appealed to other organisations wishing to support ECD education to come in so that together with government they can reach out to many areas to ensure that all children receive early childhood education.

PRDO is constructing 10 centres for ECD in Dowa in the areas of two Traditional authorities Chiwere and Mponela with each centre costing at an amount of 7,000 US dollars.

The ECD building infrastructures comprise classrooms, 6 toilets, kitchen and an office block.