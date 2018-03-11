Malawians urged to report corrupt traffic officers

The Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) has reminded people in the country to report corrupt traffic officers.

Last year, the department set a toll free number to allow passengers or anyone to report all malpractices that have the potential to lead to road accidents and also corruption cases by traffic officers.

The setting up of the toll free number which is 4040 followed a review of road traffic rules amid increased road accidents which killed hundreds of people in a few months last year.

According to DRTSS director MacPherson Matowe, it has been noted that most Malawians are not aware of the toll free number.

Matowe has since encouraged people to begin reporting all matters leading to road accidents such as speeding, overloading and cases of drink driving.

He added that all corrupt officers should be reported and brought to book claiming that for a long time Malawians have been complaining of corruption amongst traffic officers.