Blantyre United disbanded

Once considered one of the best teams in Malawi, Blantyre United has been disbanded.

The decision comes barely three months after the team was relegated to the lower division following a disastrous season in the 2017 TNM Super League.

According to a statement released by Blantyre United General Secretary Malekano Chisoma on Thursday, the decision was taken due to financial difficulties after the club parted ways with owner and Technical Director Lawson Nakoma who retired from active football while the league was still ongoing.

“To all Blantyre United Players, Technical Staff, Well Wishers and Supporters. With regret I would like to announce that due to lack of sponsorship we are disbanding our team Blantyre United. Since Mr Lawson Nakoma retired from active football while the league was still on we have passed through hard situations financially for us to finish the league honourably.

But I can tell you that up to now Mr Patrick Kundinga and myself are personally in debts which were incurred during that time. Sorry for this but I think that’s the right decision now,” reads the statement.

The club was known for its record of producing players who are now shining for their respective clubs.

In 2013 season, the team finished third in the league but got relegated the following season after finishing second from bottom.

In 2017, United got promoted again into the top flight but failed to make an impact due to financial hardships and eventually got relegated again to the lower division before being disbanded.