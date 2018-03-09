Dowa girl buried after chaos over her death

Dowa District Commissioner (DC) Alex Mdooko, chiefs and community representatives on Thursday reached an agreement to allow the burial of a five-year-old girl who was found dead in the district on Tuesday.

Funeral ceremony for the girl delayed after community members demanded the release of eight suspects before burial of the girl could take place.

According to Dowa police station’s Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Richard Kaponda, a vehicle was sent to Maula Prison in Lilongwe to pick the 8 arrested suspects where they were granted bail by police and not by court to allow them attend the burial ceremony.

The eight were arrested for destroying property of a woman suspected to have killed the girl.

Kaponda said the suspects, besides being granted police bail, will appear in court soon to answer different charges.

Later, the Dowa First Grade Magistrate granted bail to five suspects who were arrested by police during the fracas that occurred after the girl was found dead.

The bail was granted after a meeting of the DC, police chief, Traditional Authorities Chiwere and Msakambewa, bereaved family and representatives of concerned citizens.

Magistrate Amran Phiri presided over the bail application in the presence of Dowa Police Station’s state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Sam Chimkombero.