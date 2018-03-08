Japan to procure medical equipment for Likuni hospital

Government of Japan has agreed to provide funds for the procurement of an autoclave and anaesthesia apparatus for Likuni Mission Hospital in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

According to Embassy of Japan in the country, the procurement of the equipment is under the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects and will boost health care provision at the hospital.

“On March 7, 2018, Ambassador Yanagisawa and Wilfred Dodoli, Board Chairperson of Likuni Mission Hospital signed a contract for the project of the procurement of an autoclave and anaesthesia apparatus for Likuni mission hospital in Lilongwe district under the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects.

“The Government of Japan has decided to provide the Likuni Mission Hospital with a grant amounting to US$40,000 which will enable the hospital to procure an autoclave and anaesthesia apparatus,” the Japanese Embassy said.

According to the Embassy, it is expected that through the project, the hospital will be able to provide quality and timely healthcare to all patients in a better environment.

Malawi Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi graced the signing ceremony.