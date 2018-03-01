Blantyre United given cold shoulder

Blantyre United continue to hit a snag in their bid to woo companies and individuals to invest in the cash-strapped club ahead of life in the Southern Region Football League (SRFL).

This has been revealed by their Administration Manager Anthony Kafuwa in an interview with Malawi24.

After the club’s relegation from the TNM Super League at the end of the 2017 season in which they operated on pockets of team officials, United appealed to the corporate world and individuals to invest in the team as sponsors or co-owners in order to sustain its operations in the upcoming season.

But the response has so far been cold as none has come forward.

“As of now the situation remains as it was at the end of the Super League season, with nobody coming forward. But we are keeping our fingers crossed, casting our net wider, while hoping for a lifeline,” said Kafuwa.

He however confirmed that the team is intact despite the departure of some players.

“About 3 players have left but the bulk of the squad is around, together with the technical panel and us administrators,” he added.

Should the situation remain as it is until the start of the new season, Kafuwa confidently says they will still be able to take part in the league.

“Remember last season, we managed to honour all our Super league fixtures without sponsorship, travelling to places like Karonga, which is unlike in the lower league where the expenses are quite less, so as we stand, the will is there to compete in the Southern Region Football League,” he said.

So far midfielder Jide Mbandambanda has left for Civil Sporting Club while Raphael Mandanda, Aubrey Chafewa and Mwayi Kampezeni are trying their luck with rookies Nchalo United.