Health worker found with drugs at his house

Malawi Police in Phalombe have arrested a 37 year old man for being found with drugs and other medical items worth over a million Kwacha.

The suspect has been identified as Hopkins Mkwate who works as a Medical Assistant (MA) at Mpasa Health Centre under Ministry of Health (MoH).

Confirming the development to Malawi24 in an interview, Phalombe Police Station’s spokesperson, Innocent Moses, said they found the drugs and other things in the suspect’s house.

“We found a lot of drugs of which some were sealed in cartons and other medical assorted items and also hospital mattresses which were in the kitchen of the suspect’s house,” he said.

Earlier on before the seizure of the things, there was a commotion at the house of the suspect as the community wanted to search in the house itself after suspecting that he keeps drugs and sells them to some illegal dealers.

Mpasa Ward Councillor Damson Chiphaka revealed to this publication that some months ago they setup a group to be monitoring Mkwate who most times was seen with strange faces at his home.

He added that on Wednesday his team noticed a strange man who is believed to have been buying drugs from the Medical Assistant.

The stranger entered the house with an empty bag but when he was getting out the bag was full.

“Then they called me and I advised them to get some extra people to surround the officer’s house and then some of the people rushed to inform some police officers who were on patrol but they refused to enter into the house of the suspect since they had no search warrant,” explained Chiphaka.

The Councillor then added that he had to call the Officer in Charge for Phalombe Police Station who later rushed to the scene with some officers and seized all the medical related items which were in the house and nabbed the suspect.

Meantime, Mkwate has been charged with theft by servant contrary to section 283 of the penal code and according to the police he is expected to appear in court soon after investigations into the matter have been done.

However, Malawi24 understands that the District’s Health Office (DHO) a couple of days ago wrote a letter of transfer for the suspect to move out of the facility to Phalombe Health Centre following many allegations made against him on how he execute his charges.

The suspect hails from Mukhala Village in the area of the traditional authority Mabuka in Mulanje district.