Devotion: Remain at the right place

John 5:5-6 “Now a certain man was there who had an infirmity thirty-eight years. When Jesus saw him lying there, and knew that he already had been in that condition a long time, He said to him, “Do you want to be made well?”

The lame man at the pool of Bethesda had tried several times before to get into the water for his healing but to no avail.

He however kept on remaining at the right place. He had a choice to go back home but he knew that at home there was nothing to bring him a solution hence he made a decision to remain at the right place, at the pool because he knew one day he would get his solution. After some time, he got what he wanted.

In Christ, you may be meeting some challenges and sometimes things may not go on as expected. However we don’t get moved because it’s the only right and safer place for us. There is no other place we can go apart from the place called IN CHRIST. There is life in Christ.

Anywhere else apart from here, you will die. Even if others abandon Christ, stay in Him in all situations and under all circumstances. John 6:67-68 “Then Jesus said to the twelve, “Do you also want to go away?” But Simon Peter answered Him, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life.”

John 15:5 “I am the vine, you are the branches. He who ABIDES in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit;FOR WITHOUT ME YOU CAN DO NOTHING.” Abide in Christ. Either one, two or all three will happen if you are not in Christ and thus death, destruction or theft upon you or whatever you do.

That’s the reason why we still stick to Christ because its the only safer place. Anywhere else apart from in Christ, belongs to the thief. John 10:10 “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.”

Additional scripture:Proverbs 18:10 The name of the Lord is a strong tower; The righteous run to it and are safe.

Confession

Am safe in Christ. I will remain in Him. Will abide in His Word and will get results. In Jesus Name.Amen

+265888326247 +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98

#December is month of Thanksgiving and Testimonies