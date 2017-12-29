PP demands property from Mzomera Ngwira

Opposition People’s Party (PP) has given a seven day ultimatum to former Northern Region provincial chair Mzomera Ngwira to return property belonging to the party.

According to PP, Ngwira who was fired from the PP in 2016 has two vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles belonging to the party.

Through its lawyer, George Kadzipatike, PP says Ngwira should return the property as per PP’s constitution.

In its notice to Ngwira, the party has threatened legal action if he fails to return the property to the party.

But Ngwira has trashed the claims by PP officials saying he has only one car that was given to him as a gift by PP founder Joyce Banda.

He has since disclosed that only Banda has the powers to confiscate the vehicle he has as it is not in the name of PP.

The outspoken Mzimba Hora legislator dumped PP for ruling DPP after internal fighting with other officials on leadership of the party.

Ngwira suggested that Khumbo Kachali who was the vice president during the era of Banda must take over the leadership mantle during the time of Banda’s absence.

This did not please other officials who called Ngwira to a disciplinary meeting and he was later fired.