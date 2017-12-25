Devotion: Give thanks

1 Thessalonians 5:18. ” In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”

December is pur month of Thanksgiving and Testimonies.Successful people have one thing in common and that is thanking God for what He was done to them. They look at everything with a thanksgiving heart.

Failures compare themselves with others and only thank God when they believe that they look better than others.

Dont be a failure. Learn to thank God always. For success upon success, give thanks always.Jer 30:19 “Out of them shall proceed thanksgiving and the voice of those who make merry: and I will multiply them, and they shall not be few; I will also glorify them, and they shall not be small.”

You need to thank God for whatever has happened and will happen. Although some things might not have been the way you planned them,dont worry about it.

Tune your lips for thanksgiving. Dont be troubled in your heart. As you give thanks, peace will flow in your heart for all issues that have been troubling you.Phil 4:6-7 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.

And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your thoughts in Christ Jesus.”

At one point in time when Paul and Silas were imprisoned, instead of complaining, they decided to Pray and thank God.

It worked for them and were released from the prison same night. You can be released from whatever trouble you are facing by simply dedicating your time to thanksgiving. Acts 16:25 ” And at midnight Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises to God: and the prisoners heard them.”

Further study: Philemon 1:4. I thank my God, making mention of you always in my prayers.

Psalm 107:1 ” O give thanks to the LORD, for he is good: for his mercy endures for ever.”

Colossians 1:3. We give thanks to God and the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, praying always for you,

Prayer

(Give Him thanks in your own words)

Join us at GUB ministries for the service every Sunday at 130pm Baptist Media centre opposite Wanderers football club, Blantyre Malawi ++265888426247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98