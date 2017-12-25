Be like Jesus – Mutharika

A merry Christmas to you all.

President Peter Mutharika and the First Lady have urged Malawians to emulate Jesus Christ during this festive period.

The President and the First Lady have said this in a Christmas message to Malawians.

The first couple says Malawians should use Christmas to show a sense of service, harmony and togetherness with people from all backgrounds.

“Wish peace to one another as peace is what Jesus wished humanity after his work on earth,” says a statement signed by Presidential Press Secretary & Spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani.

Mutharika and the First Lady through Kalilani have also extended their best wishes and prayer to all people “that are in unfortunate circumstances such that they will not be able to join in the celebration.”

Meanwhile, the first couple has called on Malawians to show their spirit of sacrifice and sharing to reach out to those that are unlucky during this season.

Malawians have also been urged to dedicate part of this Christmas period to pray for the good health and productivity of all people in Malawi and for the continued peace and prosperity of Malawi.

The President and the First Lady have further asked Malawians to celebrate the festive season in a responsible manner.