Malawians react to Njamba Park stadium project

Recent disclose by government to construct a new stadium at Njamba Freedom Park has left the internet with varying views.
President Peter Mutharika had days ago announced government will be constructing a stadium at Njamba park which lies about a ten minute drive from the nearly abandoned Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.
But varying views have come on Malawi24’s social media platforms with readers differing on whether Malawi needs a new stadium in Blantyre or not.
This is at a time when government has been giving out contradicting information on when rehabilitation work will begin at the nearly dead Kamuzu Stadium.
Some readers argue that since the Kamuzu stadium seems forgotten, it would make enough sense to have a new facility while others say Malawi needs to solve primary problems including electricity claiming stadiums such as the giant Bingu National Stadium are being improperly managed and have not been of any help to the nation.
There are confirmations now that electricity and water services are not available as the utility providers cut the grids over what was being termed as ‘outstanding bills’ in the local media.
Annie Kamangala wrote ‘’ Come on guts! People are dying because of lack of goods in hospitals.
How about schools for God’s sake. Are Malawians going to eat stadiums. Blackouts every 24 hours in 21st century.’’
Davie Banda wrote’’ It is sickening to see that we have leaders without vision. We need totally revamp Malawi leadership. Our political system is a hogwash that will benefit nobody…Your stadium diseases must stop.’’
While Hafizi Chimanda wrote’’ It’s good to respect our leaders, let him proceed for that, we want our country to rise up with developments not with politics.’’
Kamuzu stadium use has been minimal in the wake of the construction of the Bingu National Stadium.
(Give us your reactions in the comment section below)
Haha development
I need a [email protected] njamba let us leave kamudzu stadium 4 memorial
We need a new stadium in Bt.Go ahead APM
I vote for the construction of the stadium at jamba freedom park
Malawhi is developing!
Amangepo kumene pa pangosanduka popongila zigololo magalimoto basi
the stupid munthalika hes not true son of malaw massa poes
That good location for a stadium .people will get used to it
Pakamuzu stadium mpamalo pa bhoo,ingoigumulani mumangepo Ina aaah
Hands off on kamuzus property
Pangani zinthu zokomera a Malawi onse, ,, kumpoto kunalakwanji inu andare? Mcp inapha anthu ambiri akumpoto. UDF inapitiriza pomwe Mcp idarekeza, ,, had it had happened kuti muluzi adatsiyira Aleke banda bwenzi lero Malawi alipenapake, ,, koma miyoyo yoyipa yosankhana mitundu ndiyimene ikupha malawi, ,,
Stadium izathandiza ndani?
It’s pity tikungouzidwa mosafunsidwa, , kodi maganizo aomvera inathera kuti?
Kamuzu stadium let it be it,njamba is far bt atleast chilomon,wenera or else dobe its nice place for majority plz
I don’t understand people who always resist developments, may one tell me what you are going to do with that area if govt won’t build stadium there? You are the same pple who were mummering when Bingu wanted to built 5 universities, 3 stadiums and to turn zomba state house to cancer clinic, when you clearly knew that 90% of Malawians can not afford to go south Africa or Tanzania for cancer treatment . Now we don’t have standard football grounds in Blantyre except the chilomi ground that is being abused by super league games, and shamelessly some one dare to say don’t build a stadium @ Mnjamba. What do you want govt to do for its people, to buy cows and share in your village , a thing that will benefit limited individuals? Shame on you, with that slavish mentality Malawi won’t develop.
big up bro tell this pple thy are out of thea mind thy r busy with political than development moyo oyipa too much
Malawians we owez politicize everything at the end this govt is useless…Malawi won’t go far…
true at #Conel
they are enemies of progress ash we need this and mjamba is the right place,malo akungoola uko ,sm pips aah
That park needs reclamation. It has a good scenery. It has to be maintained and managed properly then u will realise how wealth this park is to our city Blantyre and the entire country at large
Those who are against the stadium project are those who use the njamba park as their love jungle… shame on them. No more love jungle at njamba park, we want the stadium there.
njaba is one ugly eyesore that needs a beautiful stadium
As far as infrastructure development is concerned construction of new stadium at Njamba park is a good development, on electricity government is not sleeping it is doing all what it takes so that we have enough power in our country, like changing of our laws which could only allow government to be sole trader of electricity and shortly we will start making electricity from coal in Neno with this I don’t see any reason which could broke government to construct a new stadium. If you talk of scarcity of drugs in our hospitals, its not because that government is not supplying medicine but its because people are stilling if we can reduce corruption in our country we can’t complain about medicine any more. Let all as Malawians unit, let’s work together if we want to develop as a nation. Tinagulitsa ndege chifukwa choganiza kuti ndife osauka sitingakhare ndi ndege very unfortunate
Chimenechi Timat Chitukuko
Njamba must fall,Kamuzu remains Kamuzu’s Property,go go #Government
Musamayese akaidi andale inu…..!!! Muzavu…..
Gwilani ntchito bwana nanu mukhale ndichoti tizachicthule zina loti Peter
This nuisance guy wants to destroy all the Parks in BT,,, Damn!! I defy him!!!!
You just a negative altitude towards the big man
He surely deserve that negative altitude,,, After all, that soon to be constructed stadium cant generate electrity to end the boring blackouts we are facing each and every minute of the day… First Priority could have been, and it surely Should be Electricity!!! Yes, I mean that.. Maybe that one could have changed my negative altitude towards him!! But er wait!! There are still alot of things he ought to do to regain my positive altitude towards him!!!!! I REST MY CASE….
Park Park Yachani Park Singatipindulule Bwana Mangani Bwalo La Zamasewela Tiziliona Kusiana Nkutina Abe Ndalamazo Akabise Azidya Ndi Ana Ake
Eeh mukatha kumanga kumeneko mubwelemnso ku mzuzu ifeso we need chi stadium cha bho!
Part of development.
amweneee.. we really need it…tikuvutika since Kamuzu stadium was closed… PaN’Jamba pafupi apaaa….
Some think this is development but that’s now what Malawi need now, how many of us would claim they will benefit from the stadium? Do something that is need based and will benefit the majority ou malawians. Some people with very poor reasoning feel this is development they will even politicize this argument and claim people are against a certain party. Let’s have a sober mind and look at development circle let us look at what we need most for the benefit of our nation. The funniest thing will be hearing they are failing to pay water and electricity bills we have joke leadership!
Are you aware of job creation there and income ? Have you ever wondered why Malawi has never hosted an international event before? You don’t feel pain watching Africa cup of Nations from other countries? Be positive sometimes
#Stevie which jobs are you talking about? A Malawi kumaperekera matope during stadium construction while receiving miserable wages you call that jobs? so what happens in the long term after the stadium has been constructed? will there be jobs? There are substantially huge reasons why we don’t participate in AFCON its beyond the mere substandard play fields that you call a stadium! they look for security, road infrastructure, international hotel standard, reliable electricity etc….of course performance of a team as well its beyond the stadium thing! Honestly I don’t feel the pain of not hosting AFCON I feel the pain of living in a nation that fails to provide or facilitate availability of basic needs, only if we atleast have basic needs fulfilled that’s when malawians will have peace of mind and enjoy sporting activities! Don’t get me wrong my positivity is such unmeasurable too huge to record!
Zinali Zithu Zovesa Chisoni, Zochitisa Manyaz, Zosekesa Mene Ankatsegulira Bingu National Stadium, Kuona Anthu Akuchoka, BT, Zomba, Mchinji, Mzuzu, Akubwela Mu L Cty Kuzaona Chi Stadium Mbambande, Nde Wina Udziti Ndikulakwitsa Kumanga Stadium Ku NJamba, Panja Enanu Mumadya #Maliro, Zimagidwe Zimenezi Kt Oyipa Achite Manyaziiiiiii
Tisayiwale kuti the Lilongwe stadium was moved at one time by one president who was regionalistic and also moved University of science & technology from Lilongwe to ndata! Those of us who know DPP well chinthu chikakhala kwina its not development but only when its where they com from! Ways wrong with pipo travelling to Lilongwe when for two decades pipo were coming to kamuzu stadium? Mwayiwala kuti with the cancer centre too there was a big fight to get it to blantyre based on flimsy reasons only to be reversed by parliamental committe of health? It all smacks of nepotism and regionalism! Ndi nthawi yanu koma dziwani kuti nkhanga zikuona! This country in terms of development sitikuyendera national agenda but tribal agenda! The best may b is to have 3 countries aliyense azizionera yekha chochita, Tione !!!!!
koma anthu ena muli ndi ufiti,u mean its wrong to build the stadium in BT?This is a well come development,they shld also think of building another one in Mzuzu.The whole country stadium ku LL basi?Go to Zambia,Mozambique mukaone?Usatana chani,we will need another one in Mzuzu.
boss, mukakamba nkhani yopanga prioritize zinthu zomwe inu mukuziona kuti ndizofunika kwambiri kuti boma lisamange stadium ku bt ndiye mukunama. coz kuti muone, mavuto mukuganizawo analipo, alipo and adzakhalapo, ndiye sikuti chikhale choletsera kuti boma lisapange zitukuko zina koma kumangoyan’anirabe mavuto amodzimodzi. nkhani ya job creation yo musasutsepo though mukungonena zoperekera matope zokha, komanso stadium ikatha, kumayenera kukhala oyanganira, kupanga manage, even mma stadium mumakhala ma restraunt, mashop ngakhale kukonza mma stadium zonsezo ndintchito zokhazokha though kwa inu mutha kumaziderera malingana ndimaphunziro anu koma kwa ena ndintchito ndithu. dziwani kuti boma lililonse limakhala ndimfundo zake zikuluzikulu zomwe zimayika kuti zidzakwaniritse, chimodzimodzi company iliyonse ikamakhazikitsidwa amakhala ndi ma aims (mission) and objectives, and among others a boma la dpp ndi kukhala ndimiseu yabwino, mabwalo amasewera (ma stadium) ndizina zotero. so pliz, mukungoyenera kumvetsa basi.
#Nixon I got your point, I find your argument interesting if what you have indicated is the gvnt of the day priority, then its unfortunate! if you stay in lilongwe go and find out the economic and developmental impact that the stadium is bringing, zibwana zeni zeni and if we maintain the line of thinking like yours that problems were there and shall be there then we shall remain the poorest country forever, that thinking is what gives leaders laxity to prioritize useless things, we chose leaders to make a difference, they contest to improve our lives, they are there to transform Malawi, if they seem to prioritize useless initiatives we should critique and hold them accountable, they represent us, we shldnot watch and say they have a mission, they should lead implementation of our mission as a nation for us with us, otherwise we may end up being a country with numerous play fields short of international standards while enjoying eternal darkness with very poor and powerless economically empowered citizens who can’t even earn money from a mere barbershop, saloon, welding shop,butchery etc….I believe you are one of those few sacred people who understand what I mean…otherwise half the time you will hear shallow minded people say am against construction of a stadium or am against a party or am being political, am only talking about priorities and majority benefit of our nation
Dyson what priority do you want may be food and shelter
BASI STADIUM lLEPHEREKE CHIFUKWA CHA MAGETSI BASI?can you just mention 3 things you think are of national interest us of now that can stop this development?u mean other developments must not be there chifukwa magetsi akuvuta,kodi bomalo lanena kuti za magetsi asiya kuchita invest chifukwa choti ndalama zizigwira tchito Ku stadium construction
Dyson Even Europe invested much in football and look where they are now? Football can be a major employer if well managed and can reduce poverty. Those structures can at one time bring revenue in our country if it happens that we have standard stadiums and Hotels we may host some of big football cups like AFCON or World Cup. Which priorities are you talking. Think diverse and wise our youths are struggling to live if we invest in football many of them can have something to do
Phwasulani kamuzu stadium muimangeso mwatsopan not mjamba ife tizipumula pati tikamachoka ku qeens koona adwala? Mutionjezatu
Aaaa priorities upside down! Our leadership is questionable. You talk of constructing a Stadium while we are failing to manage Electricity? If you have that money now, invest in power or help hospitals with drugs!
Na you #Robins nkhani ya electricity izipangidwa yokhayo opanda kuyang’ana zitukuko zina mziko??? even you are saying drugs in hospital just have a look the high population which malawi is having right now
Moyo osafuna kutukuka uwu
Anthu Gat #Robins, Ndiosafunka Mu Dziko, Moti Mukunena Kt Basi Tilephele Kupanga Zina Chifukwa Zamagesi?? Osagot Mukuchita Manyazi Bwaa Panja Mumat Apm Sakupanga Chitukuko, Mudziona
misguided mind,I think ur not in Malawi THE electricity thing is in processes ànd they aré long term ones
Pepho tell him samamva uyu
Vuto lomangoganiza za ndale.
Ihop you don’t know what are talking about ,if you don’t have comments is better to remain silent!!
Robbins ukufuna magetsi? udikire kammwamba ithe,
sali kumalawi uyu, olo radio samvera tv malaw yomwe
Mankhwala azibedwa? Mukonzekaye bvuto laumbabva mzipatalamu kaye.
Kodi Robin anakhalapo ndi nthawi yopita kukaona kwakamwamba komwe ntchito igugwiridwa pitani monse mukhala ndimayakho abwino it’s along term project
BETTER TO DEMOLISH KAMUZU STADIUM AND CONSTRUCT A NEWONE
Not a good idea kamuzu stadium must be renovated not demolished eish mwanditopetsa amalawi
No Big it is substandard stadium
Kodi pamjamba malo aja amatani akamangepo basi tchire lonse lija
Kodi miyala ya maziko akuyika tsiku ndi tsiku akwanitsa kumanga in a year remaining?
Gud development
Ayi izi ndizachamba malo atha amati mafana akubadwawa azaona zichani leave osachita zawekha apa dziko ndilatose silako pitara wava
mkulu kumaganiza b4 post ….. thus is about development ……. do u think that malawi will remain like that forever???
Mmm man pakamuzu ground pakhala chiyani poti pano it is outdated so u too you mudt think clitically b4 commentin, u hear””””
Kamuzuso Ndi Ground Mukugokamba, Kamba Ka Khwizi, Moti Atati Timuyanu Isakhe Pakati Pa Civo Ground, Bingu National Stadium, Mungasakhe Civo Inu??
pamene amamanga BNS kodi civo lidali bwalo lochitilapo chipako ??? nanga kunali ma stadium angati ??? ndeee zikanike ku blantyre?? kuli ma stadium angat be wise # chinyama
musiyeni presdnt amalizitse ntchito Zake naye , inuso nanu muzapange gawo lanu kut anthu azakambeso zainu ndiku simba za momwe mutazapangire chitukuko, akuziwa chomwe akuchita president, musamupangire zochita ai
development comes with destraction of other things