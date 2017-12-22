Festive season fun begins: Music shows, football come alive

The festive season is here and Malawians join the rest of the world in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ with the fun the season is decorated with.

There are a couple of events that will be taking place starting from this weekend when most organisations have let workers on holiday.

First is a music show headlined by Zimbabwean Jay Prayzah who jets in today. The shows take place in Lilongwe at Civo stadium and in Blantyre and the Blantyre Sports club.

He will be joined on stage by Lawi, Lulu, the Black Missionaries and Saint.

This weekend Be Forward Wanderers will also be assimilating their Tnm super league triumph as they play against Red Lions at Civo stadium on Sunday.

The Nomads were declared champions last week after a spirited 2-14 thumping over minnows Maters Security.

A guard of honor from the Zomba based soldiers to the Nomads will surely not just mark the celebrations but respect the Lali Lubani’s side deserved league win after a disturbing 11 years.

On 30th December, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers will also face off in a match organized by Plan Malawi at the Bingu National Stadium.

The match is meant to speak out against early marriages among other atrocities that children face.

Patience Namadingo also launches his album this weekend.

It all seems to be an exciting festive season as churches have also lined up numerous prayer sessions in various places to mark the festivities.