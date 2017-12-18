Blue Eagles Sisters win Presidential Cup

Blue Eagles Sisters on Saturday were crowned champions of 2017 Presidential Initiative for Sports after beating Kukoma Diamond by 47 to 45 baskets.

The Area 30 Police netball team dominated the final in all four quarters winning, 18-13, 24-21, 39-33 and finally 47-45.

Eagles received K4 million and the trophy for winning the cup while runners up Kukoma Diamonds pocketed K2 million kwacha.

Kukoma Diamonds have lost two cup finals against central region teams this year alone; in Airtel netball cup they lost to Civo Nets and on Saturday the team surrendered the Presidential Cup to Eagles.

During semifinals of the cup, Blue Eagles defeated Thunder 46-31 while Kukoma Diamonds beat Tigresses 53-38 baskets.

In third place battle, Thunder beat Tigresses to finish third. They received K1 million while K800, 000 was given to Tigresses.

Eagles’ Mary Banya was voted best shooter, Madalitso Mkandawire as best defender, Thandi Galeta as best center while Joana Kachilika was voted player of the tournament.

In media, Allan Nyirenda of Voice of Livingstonia was voted best journalist of the tournament.