Schools awarded for fighting violence

Action Aid Malawi has awarded two primary schools in Dedza for being the best schools in fighting violence against learners.

The two primary schools namely Kabango and Mkomaturo of Chimbiya and Thete zones respectively emerged winners in their respective zones in the ending child violence competition.

The competition which was conducted in the two zones comprising of 27 primary schools by Action Aid Malawi received funding from UNICEF.

The schools got K300, 000 each.

Speaking to Malawi24 on Saturday on the sidelines of the cheque presentation of the prize money at Kabango primary school in the area of traditional authority Kaphuka, Action Aid Project coordinator-Dedza Mary Nyasulu said the schools were awarded for fulfilling recommendations which were set aside by the organisation.

According to Nyasulu, the recommendations included ensuring that the schools have mother groups, school committees, student councils and parents and teachers associations which are used in ensuring that violations in the schools are known and dealt with.

“We were looking at a school that has a code of conduct, student council, mother group and an active PTA (Parents and teachers association), a school that has a positive discipline and a drop box so that when cases of violence happen children should be able to write and drop them in it,” she said.

Nyasulu added that for quality education in the district to be achieved, primary schools have to be violent free to children.

“So we are working with Unicef to ensure that all schools we are working in should be violent free.

“Students themselves, police and various stakeholders should be part of it,” she added.

She also said children need to be given all necessary learning materials not forgetting desks which helps them to do well in class.

She then urged school authorities in the two schools to use the prize money wisely.

In his remarks, head teacher for Kabango primary school Israel Dullangozo hailed Action Aid for coming up with the initiative.

Ngozo said his school will ensure that the money is spent well while following what stakeholders at the school agreed on how to spend the money.

“All stakeholders were called and allocated the money to rehabilitating change rooms at the school, to build sinks for children to be drinking clean water, buying gumboots, procuring sanitary materials, and Netball Jerseys just to mention a few.’ said Ngozo.

Meanwhile Action Aid is set to extend the competition to other education zones in the district soon.