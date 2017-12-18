AFORD convention next year

Following wrangles in Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), the party has announced that it will hold its convention next year.

This is according to the party’s publicity secretary Khumbo Mwaungulu who was recognizing receipt of a restraining order granted by the High Court against the party’s leader Enock Chihana.

The Lilongwe high court recently issued an order restraining Chihana from acting as the party’s president.

In a statement, Mwaungulu said in view of the injunction, the party has resolved at its National Executive Council (NEC) that it will honour the court order and fully respect rule of law.

He added that the party respect the order hence postponement of its convention which was expected to take place this December.

“AFORD would also like to state its position clearly that it will hold its convention next year when all is in place,” reads part of the statement.

The court granted the injunction against Chihana after claims that his mandate as AFORD president expired on September 8 this year.