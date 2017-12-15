Woman murdered in Nkhotakota, breast removed

An unknown woman has been found dead with her left breast cut off at Bua river in Nkhotakota district.

The deceased who is between 28-30 years was found in a decomposed state with her left breast chopped off and she also had several deep cuts in the head, hands and on both legs.

According to Nkhotakota police deputy spokesperson Paul Malimwe, this occurred at Bua bridge in Chidzuma village in the area of traditional authority Mphonde in Nkhotakota.

Postmortem at Nkhotakota district confirmed the death was due to loss of blood following the cuts the woman sustained.

Meanwhile police have instituted an investigation to bring to book suspects involved in the murder.

Police are also appealing to the general public to assist with any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.