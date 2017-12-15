PP/DPP alliance defeats 50+1

As reports that ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) intends to merge with People’s Party (PP) are rife, lawmakers of the former ruling party joined DPP Members of Parliament (MPs) in shooting down the electoral reforms bills in Parliament.

The MPs blocked the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Amendments Bill.

The bill proposes the election of the president, councillors and MPs using the 50+1 percent system.

It was rejected when a motion was put to the House to allow Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu read it for the second time.

Legislators on the government side supported by some PP MPs voted against second reading while most opposition MPs voted yes to the motion. At the end the motion was defeated by 97 to 62 votes.

A viral post indicating voting results show that almost all PP lawmakers rejected the bill. Only three MPs, vocal Kamlepo Kalua, Ralph Jooma and Roy Kachale were not present in the August House.

This is after news has been making rounds that the DPP is seeking the hand of PP ahead of the 2019 elections.

At the moment, unverified claims indicate that PP MPs were paid up to MK250,000 for making this stand.

The DPP is however yet to respond to these rumours.

The DPP is being accused of working tirelessly to suppress the bills under the electoral reforms bills as proposed by a special law commission.