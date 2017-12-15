886 Malawians deported in 2017

The Malawi Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services says 886 Malawians were deported from other countries this year.

This is according to Mwanza border publicist, Pasqually Zulu who said the border has recorded 886 deportees from the month of January, 2017 to mid-December, 2017.

Zulu said this has clearly shown that despite the department’s effort of decentralising the passport issuance system to a couple of districts, most Malawians still travel without proper documentation.

The publicist further said the latest incident involves the deportation of 72 Malawians – 43 males, 26 women and 3 minors – on Thursday December, 14 from Zimbabwe.

The Malawians were arrested in mid-August for violating various immigration offences and were in custody for over four months.

Investigations have shown that most Malawians are using unchartered routes between Dedza and Ntcheu districts on their way to South Africa.

It is further reported that though some had passports they did not go through immigration formalities whilst others may have complied but they ended up overstaying whilst in transit due to lack of proper documentation and mode of transportation.

“Mangochi, Mzimba, Balaka, Machinga and Salima are some of the key districts that dominate with large numbers of deportees without proper documentation in our neighbouring countries such as Mozambique, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“However, the number of the returnees can be more since others use self-repatriation after being dumped by transporters and they pass through our borders using unchartered routes going back to their respective homes and also there is possibility of those who flee in the hands of authorities in fear to face the law,” said Zulu.

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has since urged Malawians to shy away from illegal migration by using the legal means of travel.

The department says it expects to reduce the number of cases by 2018 considering different system implementations as well as standard operating procedures that have been put in place in maximising service delivery.

The department is also warning Malawians involved in human trafficking that once they are caught, the law will take its course and they will be dealt with accordingly.