We will be traveling by air, Nomads taunt Bullets

The rivalry between Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets has gottten more exciting after a Wanderers official aimed a jibe at Bullets.

Nomads Gift Mkandawire said his side will not be traveling by bus in the CAF Champions League competition.

The Nomads Chairman was taunting Bullets for traveling by bus enroute to Comoros Island in 2014 for their Champions League assignment against Fomboni FC.

“We will be traveling by air, not by bus. We are not like them, we have very good sponsors who have assured us that everything will just be fine as we are aiming to conquer Africa.

“We are ready for Africa. We have a very good squad and we are not in the competition to just compete but rather to participate,” he told the local media.

Bullets had to travel to Tanzania on their way to Comoros by bus due to financial constraints under Kondi Msungama led administration committee.

However, despite the hardships, the people’s team were able to get a result before completing the mission at Kamuzu Stadium.

In 2004, Bullets made the nation proud when they reached the group stages of the competition, where teams such as Orlando Pirates, Club SC Villa, Zanaco FC and many more were put to the sword by the Blantyre based giants.