Police officers hold mock wedding

Mangochi Police Women Network raised K575,000 for charity at a mock wedding on Saturday.

The money will be donated to Nkope Resource centre which is a school for the blind.

Malawi24 caught up with Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi who said the wedding took place at Asyasye Alikonye ground in Mangochi and Sub lnspector Gift Karot and her husband Captain Karot posed as bride and groom.

According to Daudi, members from Eastern Region Police women networks namely Machinga and Balaka flocked to the colourful occasion to support their fellow police officers.

“Apart from cash and cheques, business individuals and other well-wishers donated assorted food items,” Daudi told Malawi24.

Chairperson of the grouping Inspector Norah Chimwala hailed all people who contributed to the wedding.

“On behalf of Mangochi Police women l would like to thank our Male Champion, the Officer in charge Mr George Chikhungu Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police and his wife, Police officers and their wives, Eastern Region Police Headquarters, Balaka and Machinga Police women, Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (Mangochi branch), DEM office and business individuals just to mention a few for their support rendered during the function. May the good Lord bless you abundantly and we assure you that we will make good use of the money,” said the chairperson lnspector Norah Chimwala during her address to the gathering.

Mangochi Police Women Network has been active in both charity and work related tasks that includes visits and donations, sensitization meetings and school outreach programmes on early marriages and teenage pregnancy.