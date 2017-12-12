Businesswoman kidnapped in Lilongwe

A businesswoman was on Monday evening kidnapped in Lilongwe.

The woman Jane Nthakomwa was kidnapped along Area 14 road at around 8pm when she was coming from City Centre.

According to reports, her car was found near Gateway Mall in the city with keys on the ignition.

Her family has since reported her as a missing person and is appealing to the general public to report to the nearest police of any sighting of the woman or call Shycal Partridge Nthakomwa on +265 999 645 565/+265 888 645 565.

Other reports however show that there are people who believe that the kidnapping has been staged.

According to the reports, Nthakomwa is a chairperson of a savings group called Tikondane and she is keeping funds exceeding MK15 million belonging to the group.

Members of the group are expected to share the money by the end of this month and they are suspicious of Nthakomwa’s abduction.