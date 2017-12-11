LDF disburse funds to Dowa council

The Local Development Fund (LDF) has disbursed to the Dowa District Council the remaining 90 percent of the funds meant for Public Works Programme MASAF 4 activities for Dowa district.

Initially, the council received 10 percent of the funds which were insufficient for all the activities planned such as identification and registration of beneficiaries and administration purposes.

For Dowa, the program activities were planned to kick start in mid-September, 2017 but due to late funding, it failed and the council was not the only one affected by the development.

Speaking in an interview, the council’s Acting Director of Planning and Development Martin Pindamkono said the LDF first disbursed the funds to the seven councils of the country and Dowa was not included while this time around, the funds have gone again to a few councils including Dowa,” he said.

He encouraged members of the Dowa district executive council committee to be available with their vehicles for supervision and monitoring of projects saying the council is fully relying on its partners for support in order to make the program activities a success in the district.

In his remarks, Dowa East District Agricultural Development Officer (DADO), Mabvuto Mdulamizu, asked the secretariat to try as much as possible to implement whatever it planned for the good of the district.

Mdulamizu observed that the council has been planning to implement so many activities in the district but most of them have failed hence a call to do something for the generation to come to cherish what the council implemented in the interest of all.

48,482 beneficiaries in Dowa district are all set to start working for the MASAF 4 Public Works Program activities.