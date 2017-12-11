United MCP storm North as Chakwera calls for unity

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has called for unity among party members so that the MCP should maintain its progress on the local political scene.

He was speaking on Saturday at a rally in Mzuzu which was attended by vice president Richard Msowoya, secretary general Gustav Kaliwo and former cabinet minister Sidik Mia.

There have been reports of tension between Msowoya and Mia who are believed to be fighting over the party’s vice presidency.

This was also the first rally for Kaliwo since he was reinstituted as general secretary of the party.

During the rally, the MCP officially welcomed members who recently joined the party including Catherine Gotani Hara, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, Khumbo Chirwa, Bannet Mwamlima and Mzuzu City Mayor William Mkandawire.

In his speech, Chakwera said some of the politicians he was with at the rally said bad things about him but he forgave them.

He then encouraged party members to unite and forgive each other so that the MCP should maintain its momentum.

On electoral reforms bills, the MCP president noted that government has started taking some of the bills to Parliament. He said his party will scrutinise them to make necessary amendments.

“They (government) have started to bring some of the bills and they are promising to bring all of them, but we have demanded that they give us a synopsis of what they intend to do and give us more time to scrutinise them and make amendments where necessary. We will not accept this kind of tokenism that government is trying to do,” Chakwera said.

Speaking to the local media after the rally, Mia said he did not join the party to cause divisions.

On his part, Msowoya who is also Speaker of Parliament condemned some members whom he said are against a united MCP and do not respect elected leaders.

“But my appeal to all of us is to respect our constitution and the leaders that were chosen to lead us,” Msowoya said.