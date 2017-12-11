MAM tells Muslims not to participate in demos

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has said Muslims in the country should not participate in the 13 December Public Affairs Committee (PAC) demos since demonstrating is against Islamic teachings.

This is according to the letter that MAM has issued and has been signed by its Secretary General Alhaj Twaibu Lawe.

The letter urges all Muslims in the country not to take part in the demos by quoting the holy book of Qur’an which says that we should obey the ones in authority.

“O you who have believed, obey Allah and obey the messenger and those in authority among you. And if you disagree over anything, refer it to Allah and the Messenger that is if you believe in Allah and the Last Day. That is the best way and best in result,” reads the verse from holy book of Quran quoted in the letter.

MAM has told all Muslims based on the facts from Quran that no any Muslims should take part in the so called peaceful demos by PAC.

“In view of the forgoing Qur’an and the teachings of the prophet, MAM is appealing to all Muslims in the country not to participate in the so called peaceful demonstrations and we insist that the process of contact and dialogue must continue,” reads the letter .

Recently, another Muslim grouping called Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) encouraged Muslims to take part in the demos as it will help to back the democracy of the country.