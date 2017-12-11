MAM tells Muslims not to participate in demos

Recent News
Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has said  Muslims in the country should not participate in the 13 December Public Affairs Committee (PAC) demos since demonstrating is against Islamic teachings.

This is according to the letter that MAM has issued and has been signed by its Secretary General Alhaj Twaibu Lawe.

The letter urges all Muslims in the country not to take part in the demos by quoting the holy book of Qur’an which says that we should obey the ones in authority.

“O you who have believed, obey Allah and obey the messenger and those in authority among you. And if you disagree over anything, refer it to Allah and the Messenger that is if you believe in Allah and the Last Day. That is the best way and best in result,” reads the verse from holy book of Quran quoted in the letter.

MAM has told all Muslims based on the facts from Quran that no any Muslims should take part in the so called peaceful demos by PAC.

“In view of the forgoing Qur’an and the teachings of the prophet, MAM is appealing to all Muslims in the country not to participate in the so called peaceful demonstrations and we insist that the process of contact and dialogue must continue,” reads the letter .

Recently, another Muslim grouping called Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) encouraged Muslims to take part in the demos as it will help to back the democracy of the country.

60 Comments

  1. Prince Banda on

    Amping Sayenela Kutengapo Mbali Pa Za Ndale Koma Poti Simipingo Pobisalila Akuyenela Kutelo Ku Athufe Tidziwe Kuti Izi Sizipembezo Koma Zipani Za Ndale Asilam Awmesa Kuzindikila Pa Udindo Wawo Ophuzi Athu Za Mulungu Osati Za Dziko,CHENJEZO KWA AMALAWI ANZANGA akakakuombelani kumeneko mudziwe kuti musia ana pa umasiye pa zifukwa zopusa zoti simungapezepo phindu chifukwa nalo boma lakonzeka lili maso pa inu

    Reply
  4. Donton Tchale on

    Leave them they are of no use, the minority number will mean nothing in these demos. Komanso ndichiyani adayamba apangapo pa Malawi pano kuti tidziwawerengera?

    Reply
  5. Steve Mark on

    Ndidzachidziwikire kuti Atupele wawawuza kuti asachite nawo ziwonetsero chifukwa zingathe kusokoneza wubale wa chipani cha UDF ndi DPP. Monga mukudziwa bwino lomwe a Malawi kuti chisilamu ndichimene chikumanga nsanamira za chipani cha UDF ndipo kuti wotsatira achipani cha UDF pafupifupi 99.999% ndi asilamu. Choncho tikhoza kunena kuti chisilamu ndi UDF yomwe ndipo UDF ndi DPP mfundo zawo ndi kuganiza kwawo pa momwe zinthu zikuyenera kuyendera mdziko muno pa nkhani za ndale ndi kumodzi. Komabe , ngati mzika za dziko la Malawi malingana ndi malamulo woyendetsera dziko lino, asilamuwa ali ndi ufulu wotenga nawo gawo pa zinthu zokhuza kayendetsedwe ka dziko lino. Munthu wina aliyense sakukakamizidwa kutenga nawo gawo.

    Reply
  6. Williams Jones on

    Reply
  12. Kristogeorge Masikini on

    Do you know? Islam is not religion but it’s tradition all country where by this tradition group of Islam are fighting but there are religion wich we call Christian Islam it’s a religious there peace

    Reply
  18. اوستين موس ايام on

    Awa ndi maganizo a Muslim Association of Malawi not as a Muslim individually, as for me am going to participate the demo on 13 December on number of points. Electricity problems, electoral reform bill, corruption, and many more.

    Reply
  24. Dirkson Jnr Kuphunda on

    mwapanga bwno koz simukuziwa kt 50 + 1 ndichan nde bwez mutakayambisa ndeu… Anthu osazindkra ma rights anu ngt inu sndnakuoneni… Ine za ma bill achisankho njeeee ndkuvaira ma blackout lol….

    Reply
  27. Rowland Lozi on

    Even in 1993 we depended so much on BISHOPS for change in this country not moslems they can stay home aziswala and when we are done with demos tidzawauza azikapanga business

    Reply
  28. Azizi Sulayman on

    INU A MAM NANUNSO NDI COMMITTEE MEMBERS YANU NDI INU ANTHIU OIPA MOYO KWAMBIRI COZ EVEN MAIKO ACHISILAMU AKAPEREKA CHITHANDIZO KU M’DZIKO LA MALAWI KUTI CHITHANDIZIRE ASILAMU OVUTIKA INUYO MUMANGAWANA

    Reply
  31. Jafali Milanzie on

    MA DEMO SAKAKAMIZA OFUNA APITE OSAFUNA KUTSALA. TAPITANI MUKAUZE ZA MA DEMO WA MBONI MUMVE ZOMWE AKAKUYANKHENI OSAMADZIPHATIKIZA MMIPINGO YA BOMAI AI. MOYOWINAWO MULIBE CHOPINDULA.

    Reply
  34. Mwiza Munthali on

    Did you know? Islam is not a religion. It is an organised militant group with some religious background. This grouping hates peace. It hates the progress of any nation. So no wonder on MAM position. They don’t want this nation progress. They want to see it get destroyed by these selfish politicians.

    Reply
    • Gift Magawa Zimba on

      muli mosemo mmene unganenenere but the decision of MAM ndiyabwino koposa inu amene mukumazitenga ngati ndinu mulungu. Chifukwa cha ziwanda zomwe zili mu chichristu ndi chifukwa chake dziko lili mmavuto. Roman catheric, CCAP, THESE ARE NOT CHURCH BUT WORLD POLITICAL CHURCHES. I THINK JEHOVAH WITNESS AND SDA NO ANY MEMBER OF THIS CHURCHES WILL ATTEND DEMO

      Reply
    • Williams Jones on

      Reply
  35. Gerald Chiweza on

    Palestinians are demonstrating against America’s decision of recognising Jerusalem as Israel capital. Are they not muslims. Wakudyetsani sikono babe eti. Khalani more over mulipo ochepa which will have no impact .

    Reply
  38. Hashim Maulid on

    Mwaitha akuluakulu athu chipembezo ndi ndale zizisiyana enawa anazolowera sasiyanisa mmalo molimbikisa umodzi akungotengeka kuchemelera zinthu zokomela munthu mmodz aaaaa well done MAM,sitimadya ndale ife mtendele wamumtima uposa zonse ,zinaz ndizotsala

    Reply
  42. Gift Magawa Zimba on

    WELL DONE MAM NGATIDI MUKUNENA ZOONA SIBWINO ZA MULUNGU NDI KUPHATIKIZA NDI ZA NDALE SHAME TO CHRISTIANS. NDAWAPEZA AMENE AKUPHESA ANTHU MU MAYIKO AAZANTHU NDI A CHRISTU.

    Reply
  44. Rabson Gondwe on

    ine ndi mkhiristu ma demo alibe phindu takhala ndi ma demo angati mdxiko muno mumgandiuzeko kuti chinalipo chosintha chimene timapangila ma demo .sintha constitution yathu mphamvu zikhale ndi anthu osati mutsogoleli that’s why akuwononga zinthu

    Reply

Leave a Reply

