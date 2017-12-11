MAM tells Muslims not to participate in demos

Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has said Muslims in the country should not participate in the 13 December Public Affairs Committee (PAC) demos since demonstrating is against Islamic teachings.
This is according to the letter that MAM has issued and has been signed by its Secretary General Alhaj Twaibu Lawe.
The letter urges all Muslims in the country not to take part in the demos by quoting the holy book of Qur’an which says that we should obey the ones in authority.
“O you who have believed, obey Allah and obey the messenger and those in authority among you. And if you disagree over anything, refer it to Allah and the Messenger that is if you believe in Allah and the Last Day. That is the best way and best in result,” reads the verse from holy book of Quran quoted in the letter.
MAM has told all Muslims based on the facts from Quran that no any Muslims should take part in the so called peaceful demos by PAC.
“In view of the forgoing Qur’an and the teachings of the prophet, MAM is appealing to all Muslims in the country not to participate in the so called peaceful demonstrations and we insist that the process of contact and dialogue must continue,” reads the letter .
Recently, another Muslim grouping called Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) encouraged Muslims to take part in the demos as it will help to back the democracy of the country.
Amping Sayenela Kutengapo Mbali Pa Za Ndale Koma Poti Simipingo Pobisalila Akuyenela Kutelo Ku Athufe Tidziwe Kuti Izi Sizipembezo Koma Zipani Za Ndale Asilam Awmesa Kuzindikila Pa Udindo Wawo Ophuzi Athu Za Mulungu Osati Za Dziko,CHENJEZO KWA AMALAWI ANZANGA akakakuombelani kumeneko mudziwe kuti musia ana pa umasiye pa zifukwa zopusa zoti simungapezepo phindu chifukwa nalo boma lakonzeka lili maso pa inu
A CHITA BWINO AYUDA NDI A SAMALIA SAMWERANA
MAM is supporting UDF which is DPP’s bed fellow and so can’t support the demos. That’s democracy. Let’s move on and fight against the nonsence.
Leave them they are of no use, the minority number will mean nothing in these demos. Komanso ndichiyani adayamba apangapo pa Malawi pano kuti tidziwawerengera?
Ndidzachidziwikire kuti Atupele wawawuza kuti asachite nawo ziwonetsero chifukwa zingathe kusokoneza wubale wa chipani cha UDF ndi DPP. Monga mukudziwa bwino lomwe a Malawi kuti chisilamu ndichimene chikumanga nsanamira za chipani cha UDF ndipo kuti wotsatira achipani cha UDF pafupifupi 99.999% ndi asilamu. Choncho tikhoza kunena kuti chisilamu ndi UDF yomwe ndipo UDF ndi DPP mfundo zawo ndi kuganiza kwawo pa momwe zinthu zikuyenera kuyendera mdziko muno pa nkhani za ndale ndi kumodzi. Komabe , ngati mzika za dziko la Malawi malingana ndi malamulo woyendetsera dziko lino, asilamuwa ali ndi ufulu wotenga nawo gawo pa zinthu zokhuza kayendetsedwe ka dziko lino. Munthu wina aliyense sakukakamizidwa kutenga nawo gawo.
Muslims were corrupt by what so called government of Malawi, hell all muslims silly.
Wawo sheikh mwadyapotu apa kkkkkMAM
Adya ma banzi a DPP
Kkkkk…adya chibanZi…kkk
Nanga Asilamu aja timawaona pa TV mu maiko ena akupanga ma Demo amatsatila chisilamu chake chiti?
Do you know? Islam is not religion but it’s tradition all country where by this tradition group of Islam are fighting but there are religion wich we call Christian Islam it’s a religious there peace
shame on Christians!!
Well done MAM.asiyeni aziphana okhaokha.Islam is a peace religious.
Mukaluza miyoyo blame yourselves
Zakayesala zipite kwakayesala zamulungu kwa zipite kwa mulungu
Ndi ndani yemwe sadziwa kuti Chabulika amalandira ndalama kwa andale kuti azitsutsa zoona mu dzina la chisilamu??
We r Muslims not any political paty mum am with u
We dont mind, they’re few in number.
Awa ndi maganizo a Muslim Association of Malawi not as a Muslim individually, as for me am going to participate the demo on 13 December on number of points. Electricity problems, electoral reform bill, corruption, and many more.
Ma Muslim ndiwo atinso amenewa
Awa NDE kaya kunjaku amakhalila kuphana nkhanza NDE no1 palibe chikumveka yapa boko hallamu ndi Demo chabwino nchi?????
Kkkkkkk… Be part of Malawi and patriotic…and civilized…!!
malawi kkk
Good to Muslims and SDA church ithink you do really knew exactly that God doesn’t like solving problems in this way salute
mwapanga bwno koz simukuziwa kt 50 + 1 ndichan nde bwez mutakayambisa ndeu… Anthu osazindkra ma rights anu ngt inu sndnakuoneni… Ine za ma bill achisankho njeeee ndkuvaira ma blackout lol….
koma palibe cha zeru apa chifukwa mu PAC muliso Asilamu ndipo Ali pasongolo ndi mademo
At least now Muslims hv behaved like Christians and Christians behaving like Muslims
Even in 1993 we depended so much on BISHOPS for change in this country not moslems they can stay home aziswala and when we are done with demos tidzawauza azikapanga business
INU A MAM NANUNSO NDI COMMITTEE MEMBERS YANU NDI INU ANTHIU OIPA MOYO KWAMBIRI COZ EVEN MAIKO ACHISILAMU AKAPEREKA CHITHANDIZO KU M’DZIKO LA MALAWI KUTI CHITHANDIZIRE ASILAMU OVUTIKA INUYO MUMANGAWANA
Kodi inu ndi Ma Palestina chipembedzo ndi chimodzi osamatimiza mukaluma banzi.
Chipembedzo cha Muhammad chafumbatitsidwa chimtuwitsa pa kamwa.
MA DEMO SAKAKAMIZA OFUNA APITE OSAFUNA KUTSALA. TAPITANI MUKAUZE ZA MA DEMO WA MBONI MUMVE ZOMWE AKAKUYANKHENI OSAMADZIPHATIKIZA MMIPINGO YA BOMAI AI. MOYOWINAWO MULIBE CHOPINDULA.
kod amboniso mumawatenga ngt anthu??
Zikanakhala Kuti chipembedzo sichgwrizana ndndale bwezi akhristu sakumavota dziwani kt amene tkuvutka ndfe achipembedzo cfkwa timakhala mbali ziwiri.
Diesel ndi madzi sidzimasakanizidwa mu engine, chipembedzo chotsatila msichi za kupempela kwawo, ulemu wanu a asilamu.
Grt MAM
Get out you.
K
Did you know? Islam is not a religion. It is an organised militant group with some religious background. This grouping hates peace. It hates the progress of any nation. So no wonder on MAM position. They don’t want this nation progress. They want to see it get destroyed by these selfish politicians.
What proof do you have that Islam is not a religion?
Plain truth. ..
sikuyakhula bwino kumeneko man,,,,,tamalemekezan zipembezo za anthu ena,just bcoz akana kupanga nawo ma demo nde basi munyoze!!!!
You sir are one hell of an uninformed buffoon! And thank you for showing the world proof of your stupidity!
muli mosemo mmene unganenenere but the decision of MAM ndiyabwino koposa inu amene mukumazitenga ngati ndinu mulungu. Chifukwa cha ziwanda zomwe zili mu chichristu ndi chifukwa chake dziko lili mmavuto. Roman catheric, CCAP, THESE ARE NOT CHURCH BUT WORLD POLITICAL CHURCHES. I THINK JEHOVAH WITNESS AND SDA NO ANY MEMBER OF THIS CHURCHES WILL ATTEND DEMO
Phokoso tiana inu abokho hallam ndi Mademo chabwino nchiti? Chilungamo chimawawa yes
islam ndichaniso.Muhammad munthu oipa kwambiri.ndipo chisilam ine singalowe ata
Palestinians are demonstrating against America’s decision of recognising Jerusalem as Israel capital. Are they not muslims. Wakudyetsani sikono babe eti. Khalani more over mulipo ochepa which will have no impact .
asilam akuno onse tipita nawo, utsale iwe ndi Bwampini pitala wakoyo IFE GO KONKO.uyisova ndi sikonoyo pamlomo.
asilam akuno onse tipita nawo, utsale iwe ndi Bwampini pitala wakoyo IFE GO KONKO.uyisova ndi sikonoyo pamlomo.
Mwaitha akuluakulu athu chipembezo ndi ndale zizisiyana enawa anazolowera sasiyanisa mmalo molimbikisa umodzi akungotengeka kuchemelera zinthu zokomela munthu mmodz aaaaa well done MAM,sitimadya ndale ife mtendele wamumtima uposa zonse ,zinaz ndizotsala
Kkkkkkk Palestinians are demonstrating against America decisi
Ziwonetselo sakakamizana kodi dimocracy ili kuti?? opita apite osafuna atsale.
them 2 r citizens of malawi they have to exercise there rights without being forced by anyone
Nanga bwanji ma bishop akukupangani force kt mukamatche?zazii mukapindulako chan?moti muzikalima uko ndimvura imeneyi
wolimamu muzilima ife tzkugulan… kma demo tpangabe
Ife go konko basi, timakana zausilu.
Zoona azigula mpando wa 64 millions mavuto mdziko wosakambika ndiye pali nzeru?
WELL DONE MAM NGATIDI MUKUNENA ZOONA SIBWINO ZA MULUNGU NDI KUPHATIKIZA NDI ZA NDALE SHAME TO CHRISTIANS. NDAWAPEZA AMENE AKUPHESA ANTHU MU MAYIKO AAZANTHU NDI A CHRISTU.
Koma Kukanakhala Kundewu Ya #Bullets Akanawalimbikisa
ine ndi mkhiristu ma demo alibe phindu takhala ndi ma demo angati mdxiko muno mumgandiuzeko kuti chinalipo chosintha chimene timapangila ma demo .sintha constitution yathu mphamvu zikhale ndi anthu osati mutsogoleli that’s why akuwononga zinthu
Zautsilu eti MAM nchaninso apa!malawi anthu akubvutika chifukwa cha kagulu kopusa ngati ka MAM