Mzuni deny match fixing rumours

Mzuni have rubbished claims on social media that they have been promised money to win their match against Be Forward Wanderers.

According to the rumours, Mzuni has been told that they will be given K1.9 million as a top up for player allowances if they beat Wanderers.

Mzuni Head coach Alex Ngwira told Malawi24 on Thursday the reports are false.

He said Mzuni are going to play as usual not because people have promised them money.

“Nobody can force us or tell us how to play, we started the league with a mission and that mission we are going to fulfil,” he said.

He added that the team will work hard to win the match because they want to finish in top eight of the league.

The game between Mzuni and Wanderers was originally expected to be played last month but it was abandoned after the Mzuzu based side refused to enter Balaka Stadium saying Wanderers supporters had assaulted Mzuni’s officials.

This weekend’s game will be played at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.