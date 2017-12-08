Moyale wants to win Fisd for fans

Moyale Barracks have said they will fight hard to win the K12 million Fisd Challenge Cup this weekend.

Speaking on Wednesday after his team’s final training session at Mzuzu stadium, Moyale head coach Nicolas Mhango said it is high time they gave football fans in the North a trophy.

“We are going to play to bring home the Fisd cup, it doesn’t matter who we are meeting but our target is to win the game and bring home back with a cup.

“We know at the end of the game the winning team will still give our Army General a smile but the only difference is some more awards will be coming here including the cup,” said Mhango.

On his part, Kamuzu Barracks Team Manager Thukwa Shaba said his club will win the cup.

This year’s Fisd challenge cup finals will be played at Civo stadium in Lilongwe on 9th December.

The last time the two teams met in a cup final is three years ago when Kamuzu Barracks beat Moyale in the Carlsberg cup.