Junior Flames ready for Zambia

Coming straight from their 3-2 victory over Swaziland on Wednesday, the Junior Flames have all the chances to sail into the semifinals of the 2017 Cosafa Youth Championship if they beat Zambia this evening at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Assistant coach Peter Mponda, though admitting that the game will be very crucial to his boys, was confident of beating the young Chipolopolo at their own backyard.

“The first game was very crucial but we won and we are now very confident of beating the hosts though they are the favorites.

“It won’t be easy, they are at home and the reception will be very hostile but we are very optimistic of beating them in front of their supporters,” said Mponda to the local media.

Beating Zambia, who are coming from a 2-0 defeat to Uganda, will secure the Junior Flames a spot in the last four of the competition.

Peter Banda, Precious Sambani, Charles Thom, Patrick Phiri, Levison Maganizo, Nixon Nyasulu, Mike Mkwate and Haji Wali are some of the players that will feature against the young Chipolopolo.

The match will kick off at 17:30 hours.