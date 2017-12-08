Lucky fan to win TNM’s K1.5 Million Zampira prize

Blantyre, December 7, 2017—

In the countdown to the finale of Malawi’s Super League, the long-term sponsor TNM Plc says it is ready to dish out the K1.5 million grand prize to a lucky fan who will emerge in the on-going Zampira interactive SMS promotion.

Over K6 million has been already given out to winners during weekly and monthly draws so far.

Speaking during the 6th monthly draw, TNM’s Senior Manager, Business Services, Limbani Nsapato said with only three games to go before wrapping up the season, soccer lovers should utilise the next three weekends to boost their chances of winning the grand prize and other weekly and monthly prizes.

“We are counting down to the grand draw where one lucky football fan shall walk away with K1.5 million. I urge soccer lovers to continue sending their predictions and to stand a chance to win prizes that TNM is dishing out during this promotion. We have three more weekly draws before the grand prize and champion prediction draw where two soccer fans are expected cart home K250,000 each at the end of season,” said Nsapato.

During the sixth monthly draw, 43,692 entries were registered of which 3,067 were correct. And during the weekly draw for the match between Mafco and Nyasa Bullets 11,612 predictions were registered against 1,130 correct predictions.

Nsapato said Zampira aims to engage soccer fans directly through sending of predictions of weekly results and the season’s champion and club news, among other features through SMS.

“TNM considers soccer fans as an integral stakeholder towards developing football standards in Malawi. We at TNM are happy that supporters have responded positively to the promotion and that Zampira has lived to its objectives,” he said.

Launched on June 7, 2017, Zampira is an interactive SMS promotion for soccer fans aimed at engaging soccer fans directly through sending predictions of results for a chosen game weekly and the 2017 season champion.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 1515 for the weekly selected game.

In Zampira promotion, TNM is giving out cash to lucky customers in the ranges K50,000 and K100,000 every month ahead of the grand prize winner of K1.5 million.