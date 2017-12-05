Devotion: Do as a grown up

1Co 13:11 ISV* “When I was a child, I spoke like a child, thought like a child, and reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I gave up my childish ways.”

A child is not known by the size of the body. One can have a big or small body and be a child or adult or vice verse. A child is known through several means and the above scripture shows us three of them; through speech, thinking and reasoning. This is also true in Christianity.

-In terms of speech, as arranged by the scripture above, a child would speak before they think and reason. This is why many baby christians speak some things they ought not to.But alas they are children and let them grow to do it rightly.

– In terms of reasoning and thinking, a child doesnt know what belongs to them. This is where the devil capitalises on.

A child would suffer like a slave in the fathers house though he is Lord over everything. He can be crying for something that already belongs to them. Gal 4:1 ISV* “Now what I am saying is this: As long as an heir is a child, he is no better off than a slave, even though he owns everything.

Instead, he is placed under the care of guardians and servant managers until the time set by the father.”

Its the desire of the father that as children we should grow to maturity. No sane father would give inheritance to an infant though he is the heir and the owner of everything.

This is because they would mess up things. In the same way, there are some prayers which were answered some years ago, things are in the spiritual realm but waiting to be given to you when we grow. The only remedy to get them quickly is to grow spiritually quickly and increase your capacity to handle.

Study the Word to grow especially the hard stuff of the Word.Heb 5:12-14 “In fact, though by now you should be teachers, you still need someone to teach you the basic truths of God’s word. You have become people who need milk instead of solid food.

For everyone who lives on milk is still a baby and does not yet know the difference between right and wrong. But solid food is for mature people, whose minds are trained by practice to distinguish good from evil.”

The father would always place you under a certain servant of God to grow you to maturity. These are your guardians and servant managers.

Listen and let them take you to maturity. This is why you need to be found at a place where the true Word of God is preached. Word is your source and food for growth.Eph 4:11-13 BBE* “And he gave some as Apostles, and some, prophets; and some, preachers of the good news; and some to give care and teaching; For the training of the saints as servants in the church, for the building up of the body of Christ: Till we all come to the harmony of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to full growth, to the full measure of Christ.”

Prayer Thank you Father because of your Word and Servants who lead me to maturity in Christ Jesus till I reach full maturity and become a perfect man. I declare that all my inheritance is now attainable because I have come to maturity. In Jesus Name.Amen

