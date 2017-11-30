Mattress theft suspects out on bail

The Chikwawa second grade magistrate court has released on bail two people who are being suspected of stealing mattresses at Chikwawa district hospital.

The two identified as Moses Jere, 36, and Clement Kapesi, 47, were granted bail on Tuesday following their lawyer’s application on the matter.

Confirming the development, Chikwawa police station public relations officer constable Foster Benjamin said the state through Southern Region Police senior superintendent Christopher Katani initially asked the court not to consider granting bail to the suspects arguing that the two could tamper with evidence.

Foster said Katani also argued that releasing the suspects on bail could likely compromise their safety as members of the community were not in good terms with the accused.

But the defense through their lawyer Nickson Masiku of Russell Smith and Associates hit back saying “the accused had their constitutional right to bail.”

In his ruling on bail application, second grade magistrate Joram Zebron observed that it is a constitutional right for every person to be granted bail.

Zebron then released the hospital staff members on bail on condition that they make a payment amounting to K60,000 each and produce a surety each bonded to K80,000 non cash.

The second grade magistrate also told the two to appear before Chikwawa Police station every Saturday.

Jere is accused of theft while Kapesi is facing theft by public servant charges. Both suspects denied their charges.

However, the case has been adjourned to December 13, 2017.