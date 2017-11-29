MCP’s silence on Lake Malawi water project raises eyebrows

A social commentator has questioned the silence by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on the controversial Lake Malawi Water Project.
Social commentator Stanley Kenani has questioned the silence by MCP saying the party should have been probing government’s dealings with Khato Civils which saw the company being awarded a contract before an enviromental impact assessment was undertaken.
“There are many questions surrounding the contract. Since MCP made it its business to hold government accountable, one would expect the same probity when it comes to lake Malawi project,” said Kenani.
He further faulted the party’s silence on reports of bribe that Malawi Law Society (MLS) lawyer Bright Theu raised in his report.
Theu disclosed that Khato Civils lawyer Frank Mbeta offered him a bribe from his client for Theu to dump the case that was ruled in favor of Khato before the ruling was appealed.
Some quarters have been accusing government of awarding the multimilion dollar contract to Khato Civils without following procedures.
Khato Civils owner Simbi Phiri is on record to have admitted funding MCP and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Kenani suggested that this may be the reason the party is silent on the water project.
He however warned that the issue may affect MCP in the 2019 elections.
“The silence on the Lake Malawi matter smacks of hubris, and that hubris can derail MCP’s chances of taking power through the ballot in 2019.
“This would be a pity because at no point in the last 20 years has MCP been this strong. But victory is made of many ingredients,” said Kenani.
He then urged the MCP to demonstrate to Malawians that it is not as corrupt as the party it wants to replace.
Ndiye mukufuna kuti aziyankhula kuti CHIYANI??Akayankhula MUZIWANENANSO KUTI NDI AMISALA??
You have to consult the fishermen first, don’t undermine them. Lake Malawi is their working place, their business place and must be respected.
Kanani come on you have other things to write about. Do not divert our attention please we have many other things to discuss. What do you say yourself? The issue is that as Malawi we should have tapped Lake Malawi waters long time ago. We need such development. Khato has come in as a timely solution in form of partnership with government. Every one in Lilongwe knows that such a project is would go a long way solving water crisis in the capital. Any slight negativity with the project would be easily misunderstood to mean MCP is frustrating development that would benefit millions of residents in the capital and that would be bad,. MCP is quite, no contract has been issued, Khato has not started doing their job etc. All what we hear are rather hearsays unless we see their machinery drilling rocks somewhere at Khaphatenga there…
Akuyankhulapo muzichulusa nzeru sichoncho?Wachita bwino kukhala chete and asayankhulenso
Why can’t you ask them what you want to hear from them? Contact their spokes person and then tell us what they will tell you. Nanga ukufunsa ife ndi a MCP?
SPONSOR YO ayelekeze awone kuti akapempha kuti ndalama zopangira matukutu
Mukufuna atani bwana chakwerawo??? Mmesa mukuti sanena zoona.
Boma losamvali ngakhale MCP inene,DPP ndi nkhutukumve
Go and ask your self, ntchito yanu ndichani mukumulekera Chakwera yekhha bwaaa its not one man show its for all of us, dzikoli ndilatonse sila chakwera yeha, inunso mutha kuyankhula bwanji simukunenako PP, AFORD and UDF??????? Akudyetsa Chi banzi kapena?????
Inu mumafuna ife a MCP titani.kodi umbuli uzakuthelani liti inu .?
What the fuck do you want the mcp to say?That means they are ok with that.
Kamufuseni nokha. Mukuopa cha
Munthu ndiwovuta anzanga yeee!! This song reminds me of good old days. Boma la Pitala mwachuluka nkhutukumve. Dzana anayankhula Chakwera nde wanyozedwatu ndi ma cadet lero wati duuuu kadeti yemweyo ati bwanji Chakwera sakuyankhula, munthu di ndiwovuta
Anthu pabwino munasiyila gulu ndithu akhale phee.alakhule walakwaso
No…… Mcp can not touch that ……becoz da contractor is da main sponsor of MCP ……the hummer chakwela was using last tym was donated by da contractor ….this mchinji tycoon……
When Chakwera make noise you talk much, when he is silent you complain, what do you want? mwamunena nena Chakwera ap munthu amanena zoona nde mukufuna longololenso zi chani?
what will their noise change on it when it has already been implemented. They know that they don’t have to waste time on an issue that can bear no results, the project has already been implemented and nothing can change.