MCP’s silence on Lake Malawi water project raises eyebrows

A social commentator has questioned the silence by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on the controversial Lake Malawi Water Project.

Social commentator Stanley Kenani has questioned the silence by MCP saying the party should have been probing government’s dealings with Khato Civils which saw the company being awarded a contract before an enviromental impact assessment was undertaken.

“There are many questions surrounding the contract. Since MCP made it its business to hold government accountable, one would expect the same probity when it comes to lake Malawi project,” said Kenani.

He further faulted the party’s silence on reports of bribe that Malawi Law Society (MLS) lawyer Bright Theu raised in his report.

Theu disclosed that Khato Civils lawyer Frank Mbeta offered him a bribe from his client for Theu to dump the case that was ruled in favor of Khato before the ruling was appealed.

Some quarters have been accusing government of awarding the multimilion dollar contract to Khato Civils without following procedures.

Khato Civils owner Simbi Phiri is on record to have admitted funding MCP and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Kenani suggested that this may be the reason the party is silent on the water project.

He however warned that the issue may affect MCP in the 2019 elections.

“The silence on the Lake Malawi matter smacks of hubris, and that hubris can derail MCP’s chances of taking power through the ballot in 2019.

“This would be a pity because at no point in the last 20 years has MCP been this strong. But victory is made of many ingredients,” said Kenani.

He then urged the MCP to demonstrate to Malawians that it is not as corrupt as the party it wants to replace.