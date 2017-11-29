10 years for stealing banki mnkhonde money

Three men have been jailed for stealing K461, 000 belonging to a village loan and savings group (banki mnkhonde).

One of the robbers was also sentenced to eight years for raping a woman during the robbery.

The Ntchisi First Grade Court convicted and sentenced the three men to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for robbery which is contrary to Section 30 of the Penal Code.

Ntchisi Publicist Gladson M’bumpha identified the convicts as Josiya Butao, 43, Benjamin Chimbindu aged 32 and Malizani Mkwanthama, 26.

M’bumpha said the three on July 6 broke into the house of a woman who is treasure of Sopani Village Banking Club.

They then stole money amounting to K461,000 and a mattress and one of them Mkwanthama raped the woman.

The matter was reported to police which led to the arrest of the three.

In court the three pleaded guilty to the charges of robbery with violence and Malizani Mkwanthama also pleaded guilty to another charge of defilement apart from robbery.

Before passing judgment, state prosecutor Austin Daudi pleaded with the court to pass a stiff sentences to the offenders saying the offences committed are serious in nature.

Passing judgment, First Grade Magistrate Dorothy Kalua concurred with Daudi and sentenced them to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour each for charge of robbery while Malizani Mkwanthama was also sentenced to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for defilement. The sentences will run concurrently.

The convicts Josiya Butao comes from Gamba Village, Benjamin Chimbindu is from Msinde 2 Village and Malizani Mkwanthama is from Kandale Village, all from the area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi.