Devotion: Don’t be moved

2 Timothy 3 : 12 ” Indeed, all who desire to live a godly life in Christ Jesus will be persecuted.”

In Christ we are persecuted by others. Also if you want to do anything good or profitable to many you face challenges. It may be from friends, family members. Work mates or others. But we remain composed and we are not moved.

All persecutions work for us and not against us. They produce good results even though they were intended to harm us. 2 Corinthians 4 : 17 ” For our light, momentary affliction is ever more and more abundantly preparing and producing and achieving for us an everlasting weight of glory.”

Dont me moved because of persecutions and never give up in faith. Move forward. Acts 20:24.” But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear to myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.”

Paul refused to be moved by any circumstances in order to finish his course with joy. He never lost his vision. Any course of your life, has challenges but don’t be moved by any. Don’t be dictated by any challenges in life.

Dont lose your vision. 2 Cor 11:24-26″ Five times I received from the Jews forty lashes less one. Three times I was beaten with a rod. Once I received a stoning. Three times I suffered shipwreck.

A night and a day I spent adrift in the open sea. I have been on journeys many times, in dangers from rivers, in dangers from robbers, in dangers from my own countrymen, in dangers from Gentiles, in dangers in the city, in dangers in the wilderness, in dangers at sea, in dangers from false brothers.”

In the midst of all these persecutions, he maintained his joy. He fought a good fight and departed the earth as a joyful person. He was qualified for a crown. 2 Timothy 4:7-8.”

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: From now on there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but to all them also that love his appearing.”

Continue in your course of life. Your crown at the end is better than your persecutions.

Further scripture: Acts 14 : 22 “..strengthening the souls of the disciples, encouraging them to continue in the faith, and saying that through many tribulations we must enter the kingdom of God.”

Confession I am above circumstances, above sorrow and above every challenge. I will finish my course and will obtain my crown. I will fight a good fight of faith and will not allow to be distracted by happenings in life. In Jesus Name. Amen

Prayer or you need to be saved +265888426247, +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98

Miracle and impartation service is on Sunday 12 November 2017.

#Prayer points for the week#

-Successful miracle and impartation service

-Ministers of gospel in different nations should not be moved by persecutions ad should be preserved from the enemy

-The resources should be provided to true ministers of the gospel.

-The church of Christ to advance fast in all nations of the World.